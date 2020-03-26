Montana reported six new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state Thursday morning, according to the state's coronavirus task force.
The six new cases bring the state's total cases of COVID-19 to 71.
Five Montana counties have reported new cases of the virus as of Thursday morning:
- 2 in Cascade County
- 1 in Yellowstone County
- 1 in Lincoln County
- 1 in Lewis and Clark County
- 1 in Glacier County
DPHHS says there has been the first hospitalization from the virus in the state, however, would not say which county the patient is in for their privacy.
As of Wednesday, a total of 2,193 tests for coronavirus have been completed in the state.
Testing numbers include only those tested at the Montana Public Health Laboratory and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).