Montana reported 12 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state Wednesday afternoon, according to the state's coronavirus task force.
The 12 new cases bring the state's total cases of COVID-19 to 65.
Five Montana counties have reported new cases of the virus:
4 in Yellowstone
1 in Hill
1 in Broadwater
5 in Gallatin
1 in Flathead
DPHHS says there has been the first hospitalization from the virus in the state, however, would not say which county the patient is in for their privacy.
As of Wednesday, a total of 2,193 tests for coronavirus have been completed in the state.
Testing numbers include only those tested at the Montana Public Health Laboratory and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).