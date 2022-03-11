Coronavirus - CDC
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
 CDC

HELENA, Mont. - The state’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

This comes just a week after the state reported the number of Montanans hospitalized with the virus were fewer than 100 for the first time in over seven months

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 73 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.

The new cases include:

15 in Missoula County

8 in Cascade County

8 in Richland County

7 in Lewis and Clark County

6 in Gallatin County

4 in Lincoln County

3 in Lake County

3 in Park County

3 in Ravalli County

3 in Yellowstone County

2 in Flathead County

2 in Sanders County

1 in Blaine County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Glacier County

1 in Hill County

1 in Phillips County

1 in Powell County

1 in Silver Bow County

1 in Toole County

There have been 271,641 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 851 active, 267,567 recovered, 3,223 deaths and 74 active hospitalizations.

A total of 2,679,261 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

