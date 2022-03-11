HELENA, Mont. - The state’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
This comes just a week after the state reported the number of Montanans hospitalized with the virus were fewer than 100 for the first time in over seven months
Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 73 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
The new cases include:
15 in Missoula County
8 in Cascade County
8 in Richland County
7 in Lewis and Clark County
6 in Gallatin County
4 in Lincoln County
3 in Lake County
3 in Park County
3 in Ravalli County
3 in Yellowstone County
2 in Flathead County
2 in Sanders County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Hill County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Powell County
1 in Silver Bow County
1 in Toole County
There have been 271,641 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 851 active, 267,567 recovered, 3,223 deaths and 74 active hospitalizations.
A total of 2,679,261 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.
