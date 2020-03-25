MISSOULA- Several organizations in Montana providing basic needs support to our local communities in response to COVID-19 will be given money from a gant awarded by The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.
The Foundation announced Wednesday it awarded $450,000 to be distributed to 86 organizations across Montana.
According to the Foundation, grants in various amounts will be distributed to community safety net programs such as food banks, homeless shelters, rescue missions, United Ways and Salvation Army organizations across Montana.
The grants are to address the increase in demand for the organizations’ services associated with the ongoing health crisis.
Most of the grant recipients will be made up by food distributors like food banks and pantries, and the rest will go to organizations that support the homeless or provide other basic needs support.
You can view the list of selected organizations on the foundation’s website here.
The full release from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation:
The award includes initial grants totaling $300,000 for emergency response to the health crisis. In addition, the Foundation is committing $150,000 more in matching grants. Each organization will be eligible for a matching grant of up to 50 percent of their initial grant amount. The matching grant is designed to help raise additional resources from the organizations’ local communities. If all organizations take advantage of the matching grant, at least $600,000 will reach safety net programs across Montana, including the Foundation’s $450,000 total award.
The Foundation also understands that addressing ongoing social and human service needs associated with COVID-19 is an evolving process and may require the distribution of additional resources to meet emergency needs as they are identified.
“Basic needs organizations are critically important to helping Montana’s most vulnerable citizens,” Foundation Executive Director Mike Halligan said. “The Foundation wants to help alleviate the strain placed on these organizations by the COVID-19 crisis by giving them a cash infusion now, while at the same time helping them generate additional resources by leveraging our donation.”
These organizations have current funding relationships with the Foundation and were selected with the intention of providing the broadest level of support as quickly as possible.
The Foundation strongly encourages those who are able to contribute, to contact an organization in their area about making a matching donation. To view the list of selected organizations, visit the Foundation’s website.
