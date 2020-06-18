Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s coronavirus task force is reporting 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The cases include:

  • 4 in Big Horn County
  • 4 in Flathead County
  • 4 in Gallatin County
  • 3 in Yellowstone County
  • 2 in Carbon County
  • 2 in Fergus County
  • 2 in Missoula County
  • 2 in Richland County
  • 1 in Lake County
  • 1 in Valley County

Montana has 655 total confirmed cases of the virus, with 90 active cases, 8 active hospitalizations, 545 recoveries and 20 deaths.

Since the last report, 1,355 tests have been completed and 66,870  tests have been completed across the state.

For a look at tests, and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You