Montana’s coronavirus task force is reporting 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The cases include:
- 4 in Big Horn County
- 4 in Flathead County
- 4 in Gallatin County
- 3 in Yellowstone County
- 2 in Carbon County
- 2 in Fergus County
- 2 in Missoula County
- 2 in Richland County
- 1 in Lake County
- 1 in Valley County
Montana has 655 total confirmed cases of the virus, with 90 active cases, 8 active hospitalizations, 545 recoveries and 20 deaths.
Since the last report, 1,355 tests have been completed and 66,870 tests have been completed across the state.
For a look at tests, and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.