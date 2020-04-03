HELENA- Policyholders with Montana State Fund (MSF) who are impacted by COVID-19 are being offered a program allowing them the flexibility to defer premium payments on their workers’ compensation insurance without cancelation of their policy.
The deferral is through June 30 and will remain in place even after the stay-at-home order is lifted earlier according to MSF.
No cancellations will occur during the time period unless requested by the policyholder as well.
MSF says the intent of the deferral is to give Montana businesses the flexibility to fit their financial needs during a stressful economic period so they can focus on what matters. Premium deferral will occur automatically for all policyholders, however, those who want to continue to make regularly scheduled payments may do so.
“Small businesses are being hit the hardest, and *77% of our policyholders are Montana small businesses. It is our hope that by offering this deferral, we can help ease the pain for Main Street Montana,” said MSF President and CEO, Laurence Hubbard. “We are Montanans working for and helping our fellow Montanans. By supporting one another, we will get through this difficult time.”
Policyholders who continue to pay wages to employees while not working (gratuitous wages) will not be charged workers’ compensation on those wages.
MSF says additional ways to be flexible are being considered should the business disruption continue past June 30.
If you are a policyholder and want more information, you can contact MSF or your insurance agent.
From MSF's release: *77% = 19,357 policyholders