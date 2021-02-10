HELENA - A Montana state representative reportedly received a positive COVID-19 test result Wednesday.
According to a release from the Montana State Legislature (MTLeg.), COVID Panel Chair Jason Ellsworth announced state Rep. Becky Beard tested COVID-19 positive and is asymptomatic.
MTLeg. wrote Beard gave permission tp publicly announce her positive test result. She took the COVID-19 test Monday and received the result Wednesday morning.
The release said Beard was most recently at the capitol in-person Friday, has been working remotely this week.
“I’m to glad to hear that Representative Beard is doing well and wish her the best as she continues to serve her constituents by working remotely,” Ellsworth said in the release.
According to MTLeg.'s release, Beard is not a close contact of Rep. Brian Putham who resulted COVID-19 positive Sunday.
Contact tracers are working to find out Beard's close contacts.