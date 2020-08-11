HELENA - Montana is distributing $50 million to fund childcare options for families and the state's childcare infrastructure amid COVID-19.
The money is funding in-home care for families in particular situations and expanding child care for children under the age of five, also children in school.
The funding is a part of the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
“As more Montanans return to work and families prepare for the upcoming school year, we must ensure there are options to provide high quality and flexible care during this emergency,” Governor Bullock said in his release from the Governor's Office. “In addition to filling gaps in care for families, this funding will also sustain providers as they work to maintain and expand childcare options to ensure that even in challenging times, our kids can still receive the care and education fundamental to our state’s future.”
The release from the Governor's Office lists where the funding is distributing:
- $30 Million is going towards maintaining and expanding childcare for children who are in school while they are out of school. The state will begin accepting online applications on Aug. 19.
- $10 Million is funding in-home care for families with health needs, special needs or depending on the family's particular situation. Families can submit applications starting Aug. 19.
- $8 Million is funding all licenced and registered childcare facilities to keep up and expand childcare capacities. Payments will begin processing Sept. 1.
- $2 Million is funding the Child Care Resources and Referral agencies for administration and outreach.
“Many of the families we serve include vulnerable, at-risk children who may not be able to return to school under the current pandemic circumstances,” DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan said in the governor's release. “Further, children in foster and kinship care and children with disabilities are in need of additional support.”