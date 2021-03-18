MONTANA - Montana's batch of first-dose COVID-19 vaccines is expected to rise by more than 2,300 next week.
In that batch, Montana will receive 1,170 first-doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1,200 of the Johnson & Johnson first-dose vaccine, according to a release from Sen. Jon Tester's office. The total first-dose vaccines available in the state will increase to 26,800 from 24,400, which includes the 10,400 first-doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Tester's release said this batch is distributed to the state and does not include doses distributed to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Indian Health Services or other federal programs directly sent to Montana.
"This increase in doses is welcome progress, and I’ll keep working with the Biden Administration and Montana officials to continue ramping up vaccination supplies,” Tester said in the release. “I’ll keep fighting to get even more shots in arms—which is our very best shot at getting folks back to work, fully reopening our schools, and getting our businesses and families on the right track.”