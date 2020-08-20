HELENA- Montana will be receiving 42 cases of remdesivir next week.
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced an agreement in June to secure large supplies of remdesivir for the U.S. from Gilead Sciences through September.
In June, it was announced that more than 500,000 treatment courses of the drug have been secured for American hospitals through September, and 42 cases were announced to be coming to Montana next week.
HHS says they allocate product to state and territorial health departments based on COVID-19 hospital burden, and health departments allocate it to the hospitals.
According to the HHS, hospitals will receive the product shipped by AmerisourceBergen and will pay no more than Gilead’s Wholesale Acquisition Price, which amounts to approximately $3,200 per treatment course.
Each case comes with 40 vials, and the average patient receives 6.25 vials over a five-day course treatment.