HELENA- Montana is going to receive 264 vials of Regeneron casirivimab/imdevimab cocktail and 370 vials of bamlanivimab.
The first shipments of Regeneron’s antibody therapeutic, casirivimab and imdevimab are going to start to be received according to a release from Senator Steve Daines.
The release says Regeneron’s antibody cocktail is authorized for the treatment of non-hospitalized mild to moderate COVID-19 cases in adults and children 12 years and older who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.