HELENA - The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs announced the Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is reopening in-person appointments for veterans beginning Monday, May 18 throughout the state.
According to a release from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, MTVAHCS was chosen the regional Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) as the first VA health facility to reopen in the region. MTVAHCS will guide the way in a segmented reopening method while making sure of safe surroundings for other VA health facilities.
“We are excited to expand our in-person options for Veterans. We are grateful for the way Veterans have remained safe, connected, and engaged with their healthcare during the challenges of the past months,” said MTVAHCS Director Dr. Judy Hayman. “As a high reliability organization, Veteran and staff safety is our highest priority, and this commitment to safety will guide our decision making as we go forward. Our health care services and procedures during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be informed by federal, state, and local guidance.”
MTVAHCS says they will still follow strict safety procedures such as physical spacing, wearing personal protective equipment like face masks and sanitizing heavily touched surfaces.
MTVAHCS says they will resume virtual health care options including telehealth, health advice over the phone and wellness checks.