HELENA - Veterans enrolled in the Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) can get free COVID-19 testing at 13 different locations statewide.
The MTVAHCS is partnering with Governor Bullock and the Department of Public Health and Human Services to participate in the Montana State COVID Surveillance Project. The MTVAHCS will have drive-thru testing options at the 13 locations and will test asymptomatic veterans for the virus.
"Montana veterans who are asymptomatic are invited to come to our MTVAHCS facilities for drive-up COVID-19 testing," MTVAHCS Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman said. "This asymptomatic testing will help us understand how COVID-19 presents in Montana because often, only people with symptoms are tested. As always, we are grateful for the leadership veterans have shown in taking proactive steps to be healthy."
Veterans will stay in their vehicle during testing and will be notified within 30 days if they test positive or negative. All visitors to a VA facility are required to wear a face covering and will be provided one if needed.
The testing site options are as follows:
1. Anaconda Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans
- Location: 118 East 7th Street, Suite 2A, Anaconda, MT 59711-2953
- July 2, 2020, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m.
2. Bozeman Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans
- Location: 300 North Willson Avenue, Suite 703G, Bozeman, MT 59715-3551 (Drive up in parking lot)
- July 1, 2020: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
3. Billings Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans
- Location: 1775 Spring Creek Lane, Billings, MT 59102-6754
- July 1, 2020, 07:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
4. Glasgow Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans
- Location: 630 2nd Avenue South, Suite A, Glasgow, MT 59230-2304
- July 1, 2020: 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
5. Glendive Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans
- Location: 2000 Montana Avenue, Glendive, MT 59330-3700
- July 14, 2020: 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
6. Great Falls Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans
- Location: 1417 9th Street, South, Suite 200, Great Falls, MT 59405-4509
- June 30, 2020: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
- July 1, 2020: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- July 2, 2020: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
7. Havre Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans
- Location: 130 13th Street, Suite 1, Havre, MT 59501-5219
- June 30, 2020: 1:00 p.m. – 3:30: p.m.
8. Helena Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans
- Location: 3687 Veterans Drive, Fort Harrison, MT 59636
- June 30, 2020: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- July 7, 2020: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
9. Kalispell Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans
- Location: 31 Three Mile Drive, Kalispell, MT 59901-1400
- July 13, 2020: 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- July 14, 2020: 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
10. Lewistown Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans
- Location: 629 Northeast Main Street, Suite 1, Lewistown, MT 59457-2082
- June 30, 2020: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
11. Miles City COVID-19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans
- Location: 210 South Winchester Avenue (walk-up testing at table near the main entrance), Miles City, MT 59301-4798
- June 29, 2020: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- July 1, 2020: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m
12. Missoula Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Options
- Location: 2687 Palmer Street, Suite C, Missoula, MT 59808-1710
- July 1, 2020: 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
13. Plentywood Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Options
- Location: 440 West Laurel Avenue, Plentywood, MT 59254-1526
- July 2, 2020: 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.