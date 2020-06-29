Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF IDAHO AND MONTANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN IDAHO, LOWER HELLS CANYON/SALMON RIVER REGION, NORTHERN CLEARWATER MOUNTAINS, OROFINO/GRANGEVILLE REGION AND SOUTHERN CLEARWATER MOUNTAINS. IN MONTANA, BITTERROOT/SAPPHIRE MOUNTAINS, BUTTE/BLACKFOOT REGION, FLATHEAD/MISSION VALLEYS, LOWER CLARK FORK REGION, MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS, POTOMAC/SEELEY LAKE REGION AND WEST GLACIER REGION. * THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * SMALL STREAMS IN THE WATCH AREA WILL BE RUNNING HIGH AND FAST INTO THE MIDDLE OF THIS WEEK DUE TO HEAVY RAINFALL ACROSS THE AREA. THE THREAT OF SUDDEN FLOODING NEAR CREEKS AND OVER ROADS DUE TO DEBRIS BLOCKING CULVERTS IS INCREASING. ROCK AND MUDSLIDE POTENTIAL IN THE CANYONS OF NORTH CENTRAL IDAHO AND STEEPER TERRAIN IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA IS ALSO HIGH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&