HELENA, Mont. - The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is holding first dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics that are open to all Montana Veterans, Veteran spouses and caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients.
To schedule an appointment, Veterans who are enrolled with MTVAHCS should call (877) 468-8387 and select Option 2, and then Option 2.
Non-enrolled Veterans, their spouses, caregivers, and CHAMPVA recipients will need to sign up online here to receive a vaccine. Unenrolled Veterans are asked to bring in their DD-214 at the time of their vaccine appointment.
Once registered, MTVAHCS will then contact each non-enrolled Veteran, Veteran spouse, Veteran caregiver and CHAMPVA recipients to schedule a vaccine appointment.
The following are upcoming MTVAHCS clinics for those eligible:
Billings: Benjamin Steele VA Clinic, 1766 Majestic Lane, Billings
Upcoming dates: April 15, April 22, and April 29, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Walk-in appointments are available, based on availability, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Bozeman: Gallatin County Fairgrounds, 901 N. Black Avenue, Building #3, Bozeman
Date: 4/16/2021
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Walk-in appointments are available, based on availability, from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Helena: Montana Army National Guard Aviation Readiness Center, 3330 Skyway Drive, Helena (Follow the signage)
Date: 4/17/2021
Time: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Walk-in appointments are available, based on availability, from 1-3:00 p.m.
Kalispell: Flathead County Fairgrounds, Trade Building, 265 N Meridian Road, Kalispell
Date: 4/27/2021
Time: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Walk-in appointments are available, based on availability, from 1-3:00 p.m.
Missoula: David J. Thatcher VA Clinic, 2687 Palmer Street
Date: 4/20/2021
Time: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Walk-in appointments are available, based on availability, 9:00-11:30 a.m.
Date: 4/21/2021
Time: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Walk-in appointments are available, based on availability 9:00-11:30 a.m.
All patients, visitors, and anyone who receives a vaccine at an MTVAHCS facility are required to wear a face-covering that fully covers both the nose and mouth, per Federal regulation.