HONOLULU - The Norwegian Jewel cruise ship that was holding 16 Montana passengers arrived in Honolulu Sunday night.
Both senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester say they are working to get them to return to Montana and reunite with their families.
Tester said the following statement in a release:
“My office has been working around the clock to help these 16 Montanans return home, and I’m thrilled they’re finally on their way. We continue to assist many more Montanans who are still stranded abroad, and are working with the State Department, cruise operators, airlines, and other agencies to help secure their safe travel back to the United States.”
Senator Daines said the following statement in a release:
“I’m so glad to have helped get these Montanans back home safely from around the world during the outbreak. The families and loved ones of these 16 Montanans will be happy to see them back on U.S. soil and on their way home.”