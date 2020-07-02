HELENA- Governor Steve Bullock is urging Montanans to be cautious in large crowds after several counties in Montana have reported community spread of the virus.
During a press conference Thursday, Bullock stated Big Horn, Cascade, Flathead, Yellowstone, Gallatin, Lewis and Clark, Missoula and Ravalli Counties indicated they are seeing some community spread, and that we anticipate other counties to be added to that list in coming weeks.
Governor Bullock also said 70 recent confirmed COVID-19 cases include group settings, and that we are anticipating more counties to report the same in the coming weeks.
“It’s clear from analyzing recent new cases that Montanans have let their guard down,” Bullock said.
At least 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been linked back to six weddings in the last two weeks, the cases impacting at least seven counties and at least two other states, and more cases linked to the weddings in the coming weeks are expected as well.
“It doesn’t appear that the wedding its self is the problem, where measures are put into place to stress social distancing and other precautions,” Bullock said. “It seems to be the pre and post-wedding events where guidelines aren’t being followed, and groups are mingling without necessary measures being taken.”
Bullock went on to add that it doesn’t appear that out of state guests to the weddings brought the virus to Montana, and that in some instances, the virus may have been exported out of the state.
Other cases are also being seen in bar settings, the governor using Gallatin and Yellowstone Counties, who have identified and traced at least 15 recent cases to interactions at three different establishments, as an example.
The clusters of cases are also being reported in work settings including construction and offices as well.
As for cases directly connected to out of state travel or contacts, Bullock says they have not changed significantly, and count for 8% of cases since June 1.
“Our biggest problem hasn’t been out of staters visiting Montanans, it’s Montanans not taking all the steps that we need to be doing to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Bullock said.
As additional contract tracing and testing is conducted on cases we are already aware of, Bullock says we are going to see an increase of positive coronavirus cases being reported, and that Montanans will continue to see high daily reported numbers
“As we head into the Fourth of July weekend, I caution that we have to act now to get our hands around this virus,” Bullock said. “Let’s make sure that a couple weeks from now we’re actually starting to see a decline in cases, or holding of where we are. In order to do that, we need Montanans to be extremely cautious if they’re around large crowds, or stay away from them.”
Bullock went on to say that one of the ways we can raise our guard and prevent taking steps backward is to make wearing a mask a habit.
Todd O'Hair, the president and CEO of the Montana Chamber of Commerce voiced his support for the governor during the press conference, saying that the Montana Chamber of Commerce has joined several associations to increase usage of masks in public.
O’Hair announced the Montana Chamber of Commerce joined the Montana Restaurant Association, the Montana Tavern Association, the Montana Lodging and Hospitality Association, the Montana Gaming Association and the Hospitality and Development Association of Montana to call on members and the business community as a whole to increase their usage of facemasks in public.
“One thing that I think is clear is that Montana, after having gone through a rough several months economically associated with COVID, we cannot afford to go back and experience that sort of a rollback in any shape, way, or form in Montana,” O’Hair said.
“Businesses will not be able to survive in Montana without healthy economic activity in the state, and healthy economic activity is founded on a healthy population. A population that feels confident and secure that they can go about their day to day life, visit business and not have to be as concerned about contracting the COVID virus, and so the best sav for the Montana economy is going to be a healthy population,” O’Hare said. “This is an important step that we think is necessary to not only protect our employees and customers, but also the Montana economy.”
As the state continues to look forward to reopening, Bullock brought up schools reopening in the fall and introduced Lieutenant Governor, Mike Coony, who spoke about “The Governor’s Plan for Reopening Safe and Healthy Schools.”
The plan provides guidance for the reopening of Montana’s K-12 schools.
Cooney was tasked with getting together experts, including superintendents, principals, teachers, union representatives and public health officials, to develop a plan to reopen our K-12 schools based on insight and first-hand knowledge of challenges schools are facing.
Schools are being encouraged by the Governor and Lieutenant Governor to consider the guidance provided and develop their own plans to reopen as well.
“While every district is unique, school districts should consult their local public health officials to address the specific needs of each school and take every possible safety measure to keep students, educators, and staff healthy and safe,” a release from the Office of the Governor says.
The plan will align with the Governor’s Reopening the Big Sky phased plan, however, schools are allowed to take additional precautions based on their needs.
You can read more about the governor’s plan for reopening schools in Montana here.