Montana has a total of 243 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state as of Friday morning, according to the latest from the state's coronavirus task force.
Ninety-three of those cases are reported to be in Gallatin County. There are 24 reported hospitalizations due to the virus in the state and five reported deaths. Governor Bullock stated in a news conference Tuesday that 32 Montanans have recovered from the disease so far.
New COVID-19 cases reported Friday afternoon are as follows:
- 1 in Glacier County
- 1 in Yellowstone County
As of Friday, a total of 5,576 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in the state.
Testing numbers include only those tested at the Montana Public Health Laboratory and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).