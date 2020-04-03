Montana has a total of 262 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state as of Friday afternoon, according to the latest from the state's coronavirus task force.
Gallatin County currently has 101 of the reported cases in the state. There are 24 reported hospitalizations due to the virus in the state and five reported deaths. On Tuesday, March 31, Gov. Bullock stated in a news conference that 32 Montanans have recovered from the disease so far.
New COVID-19 cases reported Friday afternoon are as follows:
- Broadwater County: 1
- Flathead County: 2
- Gallatin County: 8
- Toole County: 6
- Yellowstone County: 2
As of Friday, a total of 6,057 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in the state.
Testing numbers include only those tested at the Montana Public Health Laboratory and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).