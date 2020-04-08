As of Wednesday morning, there are 332 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Montana.
New cases in the state include:
- Carbon County: 1
- Gallatin County: 1
- Glacier County: 1
- Lewis and Clark County: 1
- Missoula County: 1
- Park County: 1
- Ravalli County: 1
- Richland County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Toole County: 2
- Yellowstone County: 1
There are 31 total hospitalizations, six deaths and 135 recoveries in the state related to the virus, as of Wednesday.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, there have been 7,398 tests completed in the state.
For a breakdown county by county click here to look at the state's COVID-19 website.