As of Thursday, there are 354 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Montana, according to the state's task force.
New cases in the state include:
- Gallatin County: 8
- Yellowstone County: 4
- Flathead County: 3
- Cascade County: 1
- Glacier County: 1
- Stillwater County: 1
- Toole County: 1
There are 36 total hospitalizations, six deaths and 157 recoveries in the state related to the virus, as of Thursday.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, there have been 7,860 tests completed in the state.
For a breakdown county by county click here to look at the state's COVID-19 website.