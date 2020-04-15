Containing the coronavirus

As of Wednesday, the governor's coronavirus task force is reporting 404 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Montana.

The new cases include:

  • Flathead County: 1
  • Gallatin County: 1
  • Pondera County: 1
  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Yellowstone County:1

In Montana, 209 people have recovered from the virus, and there are 21 active hospitalizations.

According to the state’s COVID-19 website, there have been 9,583 tests done. 

For a breakdown county by county click here to look at the state's COVID-19 website.

