As of Wednesday, the governor's coronavirus task force is reporting 404 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Montana.
The new cases include:
- Flathead County: 1
- Gallatin County: 1
- Pondera County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Yellowstone County:1
In Montana, 209 people have recovered from the virus, and there are 21 active hospitalizations.
According to the state’s COVID-19 website, there have been 9,583 tests done.
For a breakdown county by county click here to look at the state's COVID-19 website.