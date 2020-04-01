Montana has a total of 208 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the latest from the state's coronavirus task force.
Seventy-six of those cases are reported to be in Gallatin County. There are 17 reported hospitalizations due to the virus in the state and five reported deaths. Governor Bullock stated in a news conference Tuesday that 32 Montanans have recovered from the disease so far.
New COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday morning are as follows:
- 2 in Gallatin County
- 1 in Park County
- 3 in Flathead County
- 2 in Lewis and Clark County
- 1 in Yellowstone
- 1 in Lake County
As of Wednesday, a total of 4,918 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in the state.
Testing numbers include only those tested at the Montana Public Health Laboratory and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).