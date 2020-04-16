As of Thursday, the governor's coronavirus task force is reporting 415 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Montana.
The new cases include:
- Missoula County: 3
- Yellowstone County: 3
- Gallatin County: 2
- Big Horn County: 1
In Montana, 218 people have recovered from the virus, and there are 21 active hospitalizations.
According to the state’s COVID-19 website, there have been 9,936 tests done.
For a breakdown county by county click here to look at the state's COVID-19 website.
This story was updated to exclude cases reported in Musselshell County. Sheriff Shawn Lesnik is disputing the number of cases being reported in Musselshell County.