As of Thursday, the governor's coronavirus task force is reporting 415 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Montana.

The new cases include:

  • Missoula County: 3
  • Yellowstone County: 3
  • Gallatin County: 2
  • Big Horn County: 1

In Montana, 218 people have recovered from the virus, and there are 21 active hospitalizations.

According to the state’s COVID-19 website, there have been 9,936 tests done. 

For a breakdown county by county click here to look at the state's COVID-19 website.

This story was updated to exclude cases reported in Musselshell County. Sheriff Shawn Lesnik is disputing the number of cases being reported in Musselshell County.

