MONTANA - Montana will receive an additional 7,500 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines in the state's allotment next week.
According to a release from Sen. Jon Tester's Office, Montana will get of 15,200 Pfizer first doses, 10,800 Moderna first doses, and another 9,500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines -- totaling 41,600 first doses compared to last week's 34,050.
These doses are going towards the state and do not count in the doses going towards the Department of Veterans Affairs, Indian Health Services, or other federal programs directly sent to Montana.
“Getting COVID vaccines into the arms of Montanans is the number one thing we can do to beat this virus and get our state’s economy up and running again, and news that Montana’s allocation of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines is set to double is especially welcome, because it’ll help us reach that goal even faster,” Tester said in the release. “I’ll keep pushing to ensure our supply of doses continues to increase, so that every Montanan who wants one can receive a vaccine free-of-charge and we can keep Montana’s economy heading in the right direction.”