HELENA- Governor Steve Bullock announced additional resources for community testing and contract tracing in high-visitation communities as a part of Phase Two of the Reopening the Big Sky Plan starting June 1.
Further efforts will be made to protect communities as the state heads into phase two Bullock said Thursday.
Among those efforts will be additional resources for community testing and contact tracing in high-visitation communities, and informational campaign to educate visitors on responsible travel and a grant program for small businesses across the state to implement safety measures.
Bullock also announced he sent a letter to Yellowstone National Park’s Superintendent Cam Sholly requesting that the park reopen access to and from the park to visitors at the Cooke City, Gardiner and West Yellowstone gates starting June 1.
According to a release from Governor Bullock, the state will be providing support to destination communities by:
Implementing community snapshot testing for frontline workers at no cost with need determined by local jurisdictions.
Providing resources to local providers for community testing to develop an early warning system for identifying new cases.
Assistance with contact tracing in the event of a positive test. Montana National Guard members currently on Title 32 orders have been directed to take online contact tracing course and obtain a certificate, adding an additional 150 contact tracers if needed.
Offering financial assistance for safety measures to small businesses to better protect their customers and workers.
Public education outreach campaign, including resources for communities, tourism promotion organizations, employers and employees.
Destination communities were determined through analysis of Montana Department of Commerce data of typical visitor travel in the state over the period from June through September, looking at the top destination counties, as well as counties that experience high visitation per resident.
Destination counties include: Cascade, Ravalli, Lewis and Clark, Flathead, Yellowstone, Missoula, Silver Bow, Sanders, Lake, Custer, Gallatin, Dawson, Carbon, Big Horn, Glacier, Madison, Beaverhead, Park, Mineral, and Richland.
Other counties will be eligible based on identified needs as well.
Additional financial assistance through two new programs will be available to protect workers in travel destination communities and at other small businesses throughout the state as well starting June 1.
The financial assistance will also go towards educating travelers about the public health and safety measures they are expected to follow to protect against the spread of COVID-19 in Montana.
The two new programs, the Montana Business Adaptation Program and the Tourism Education Program, are a part of the nine grant programs funded through the CARES Act as well as the state’s suite of existing support services and direct federal appropriations.
The two new programs as described in Governor Bullock’s release:
The MontanaBusiness Adaptation Program will provide reimbursement for COVID-19 expenses related to keeping staff and businesses safe – from the purchase of personal protective equipment to resources needed for staff to work remotely. Eligible small businesses must be Montana-based, have incurred eligible adaptation expenses since Feb. 15 due to COVID-19, and be in good standing. Total funding available is $20 million, the maximum reimbursement amount per business is $5,000. Eligible costs include communications tools, remote work equipment, business adaptations required to allow for better cleaning and social distancing, cleaning supplies, and travel/hotel costs related to quarantining workers.
The Tourism Education Program will make available $15 million in CARES Act funding to carry out a statewide informational campaign to educate visitors prior to and after arriving in Montana. The Department of Commerce, in coordination with the Department of Public Health and Human Services, is leading this effort. Commerce will be working with local tourism partners across the state to deliver this public health and safety message to visitors.
A comprehensive information resource and application portal is available at COVIDRELIEF.MT.GOV. The application for the Business Adaptation Program will be available on Monday, June 1.