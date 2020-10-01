Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 429 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning, marking the highest single-day COVID-19 case count to date.
The new cases include:
93 in Yellowstone County
67 in Cascade County
66 in Flathead County
32 in Missoula County
20 in Richland County
16 in Gallatin County
15 in Glacier County
14 in Roosevelt County
11 in Lewis and Clark County
9 in Big Horn County
9 in Hill County
9 in Toole County
8 in Beaverhead County
6 in Rosebud County
5 in Carbon County
5 in Stillwater County
4 in Blaine County
4 in Meagher County
4 in Pondera County
4 in Ravalli County
4 in Valley County
3 in Lincoln County
3 in Park County
3 in Powder County
3 in Sheridan County
3 in Teton County
2 in Custer County
2 in Fergus County
2 in Madison County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Jefferson County
There have been 13,500 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,891 active, 9,428 recovered, 181 deaths and 178 active hospitalizations.
A total of 348,709 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
