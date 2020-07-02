USPS to test autonomous trucks

HELENA- Montana’s senators have introduced a bill that will provide $25 billion to the U.S. Postal Service.

The $25 billion would go towards helping the USPS stay afloat and assist them in recouping pandemic related losses and other operational costs.

The Postal Service Emergency Assistance Act would:

  • Extend $25 billion for financial relief and PPE

  • Enable USPS to use the $10 billion in borrowing authority provided in the CARES Act without restriction

  • Require the Postmaster General (PMG) to deliver a financial recovery strategy to Congress nine months after enactment

  • Specify that the USPS and Federal Financing Bank will revert to negotiating the terms of USPS loans once a year instead of every 90 days  

  • Require the PMG and the Board of Governors certify to the Senate Homeland Security Committee that such funds are necessary to cover losses resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak

For USPS to receive the funds, they must certify the funds are necessary to cover losses or expenses resulting from COVID-19 and prioritize the purchase of personal protective equipment for employees as well as additional cleaning and sanitizing of USPS facilities and vehicles.

