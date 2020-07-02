HELENA- Montana’s senators have introduced a bill that will provide $25 billion to the U.S. Postal Service.
The $25 billion would go towards helping the USPS stay afloat and assist them in recouping pandemic related losses and other operational costs.
The Postal Service Emergency Assistance Act would:
Extend $25 billion for financial relief and PPE
Enable USPS to use the $10 billion in borrowing authority provided in the CARES Act without restriction
Require the Postmaster General (PMG) to deliver a financial recovery strategy to Congress nine months after enactment
Specify that the USPS and Federal Financing Bank will revert to negotiating the terms of USPS loans once a year instead of every 90 days
Require the PMG and the Board of Governors certify to the Senate Homeland Security Committee that such funds are necessary to cover losses resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak
For USPS to receive the funds, they must certify the funds are necessary to cover losses or expenses resulting from COVID-19 and prioritize the purchase of personal protective equipment for employees as well as additional cleaning and sanitizing of USPS facilities and vehicles.