Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting six additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Tuesday morning.
The new cases include:
Gallatin County: 4
- Big Horn County: 2
The state’s coronavirus task force is reporting 554 total confirmed cases of the virus in Montana, with 485 recoveries, 51 active cases and 18 deaths. As of Tuesday, there are five active hospitalizations.
There is a total of 1,592 test conducted since the task force's last report with 53,184 total tests completed in the state.
