HELENA - Montana's unemployment rate has fallen .8 percentage points sitting at 6.4-percent in July 2020 for the third month in a row.
Montana's unemployment rate currently sits 3.8 percentage points fewer than the national rate of 10.2-percent, according to a release from the Governor's office
“More Montanans are returning to work and we’re continuing to provide relief to those who need it most by supporting key industries and businesses to ensure the state stays on the path toward economic recovery,” Gov. Steve Bullock said in the release. “While Montana has the sixth lowest unemployment rate in the country due to its early efforts, this public health emergency is far from over and we must continue to prioritize the health and safety of all Montanans to ensure our economy stays on the right track.”
Montana placed seventh in the country in total unemployment increase from July 2019 to July 2020, according to the Governor's Office. Total employment rose by 3,700 from June to July.
"Since April, 42,000 jobs have been added, bringing total employment to 18,000 jobs below the pre-COVID-19 recession peak," The Governor's Office says.