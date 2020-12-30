HELENA - An updated COVID-19 allocation plan in Montana was released Wednesday, providing further details into which groups will receive the vaccine in each phase and when under new federal suggestions.
The revised plan draws out an estimated timeframe for the vaccine allocation phases 1a, 1b, 1c and 2, the final phase that includes all Montanans, ranging from December 2020 to July 2021, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.
Right now, Montana is in Phase 1a, vaccinating frontline healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and employees -- but this phase is expanding to include other healthcare workers who work up-front with patients such as dentists, orthodontists, physical therapists, optometrists, home health workers and other healthcare workers alike.
So far, nearly 17,000 healthcare workers have received their first dose of the vaccine, according to the Office of the Governor's release.
“As the first phase of Montana’s COVID-19 vaccination plan is fully under way, it’s inspiring to see that thousands of health care workers have already been vaccinated and that it’s now reaching staff and residents of long-term care facilities,” Governor Bullock said via release. “As we continue to focus on vaccinating those most vulnerable to this virus, it is incumbent on all of us to keep our friends, neighbors, and loved ones safe as we inch toward the widespread distribution of the vaccine.”
The Office of the Governor's release stated the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine allocation, Phase 1b, is expected to take place mid-January through March, and includes roughly 90,000 people. Groups that qualify for this phase include people 75-years-old and up, frontline essential workers, people who live in congregate care and correctional facilities, Native Americans and other people of color who may have an increased danger for COVID-19.
Phase 1c is expected to take place mid-March through July. This phase includes people 65-years-old and up, people with underlying health conditions aged between 16 to 64-years-old and essential workers -- the Office of the Governor's release said this phase includes approximately 171,000 people.
All Montanans over the age of 16-years-old will then receive the vaccine during Phase 2, expected to happen in late spring or early summer.
“It’s important to highlight that expansion to additional groups in Phase 1a and phases later on will vary from community to community depending on vaccine availability and how quickly the vaccines are distributed,” Bekki Wehner of the DPHHS Communicable Disease Control and Prevention Bureau said via release. “DPHHS is working with local health jurisdictions to monitor vaccine supplies around the state to ensure availability for each target group. As vaccine supplies increase, we’ll be able to allocate them to more and more providers in the coming weeks and months.”
The plan's execution depends on vaccine availability, the Office of the Governor's release stated.