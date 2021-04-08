MISSOULA, Mont. - More clinics for the COVID-19 vaccine are being held in Missoula, including one that will take walk-up appointments.
To schedule an appointment you can visit the Get Vaccinated page at covid19.missoula.co. People can also call 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3, to schedule an appointment over the phone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. when appointments are available.
Missoula County residents ages 16 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the following upcoming clinics:
Friday, April 9
Missoula City-County Health Department, former Lucky's Market Southgate Mall
First-dose Moderna appointments (18+) available for Missoula County residents ages 18 and older
Sunday, April 11
Missoula City-County Health Department, former Lucky's Market
First-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments (16+) available for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older. 16-and 17-year-olds must have a parent or guardian with them during their appointment.
WALK-UP APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE:9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Monday, April 12
Missoula City-County Health Department, former Lucky's Market at Southgate Mall
First-dose Moderna appointments (18+) and single-dose Johnson & Johnson appointments(18+)available for Missoula County residents ages 18and older
Partnership Health Center, Missoula County Fairgrounds Building No. 16
First-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments (16+) available for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older16-and 17-year-olds must have a parent or guardian with them during their appointment.
Tuesday, April 13
Partnership Health Center, Missoula County Fairgrounds Building No. 16
Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments (18+) available for Missoula County residents ages 18 and older
Wednesday, April 14
Missoula City-County Health Department, former Lucky's Market
First-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments (16+) available for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older. 16-and 17-year-olds must have a parent or guardian with them during their appointment.
Friday, April 16
Partnership Health Center, Missoula County Fairgrounds Building No. 16
First-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments (16+) available for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older
According to the Missoula City-County Health Department, as of April 5, nearly 27 percent of the 99,813 eligible Missoula County residents are fully immunized, and close to 48,000 residents have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Missoula County vaccine providers have administered 73,201 total first and second doses.