Are you looking for a safe and warm outdoor dining experience? Well another restaurant in Missoula is expanding their dinning room during the pandemic with something they are calling seed pods.
The Mustard Seed restaurant in the Southgate Mall is getting ready to open up their new dining pods as an alternative to indoor dining
"Through covid it has been really hard on restaurants they have had to close, reduce their capacity size so this came about to basically expand their dining room," Southgate Mall marketing Director Lauren Poppen said.
Each pod can hold 2-6 people adding up to 30 more seats for the restaurant.
Not only is this new dining option follow social distancing rules it is also regularly cleaned.
"Between each group the pod gets sanitized top to bottom tables chairs everything that you might be touching," Poppen said.
Plus, the heater in the pod doubles as an air filter to give you clean and warm air.
"You know our evenings get cold until May or June so this gives people an opportunity to eat outside and not freeze their tushy off," Poppen said.
The seed pods will be open for lunch and dinner reservations start Monday and will stay open until early spring.