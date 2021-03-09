MONTANA - U.S. Senator Jon Tester announced Tuesday via press release the Montana VA Health Care System is set to receive 1,859 COVID-19 vaccines this week for veterans and staff across the Treasure State.
“This is great news for veterans across Montana who will see hundreds of vaccines headed their way in the coming days,” Sen. Tester. said “The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has proven its ability to quickly deliver vaccines where they’re most needed, and I’m proud to have worked with the Administration to secure this week’s allocations. I’ll keep holding them accountable in providing veterans—and all Montanans—their fair share of the supplies, so we can get more shots into arms and our economy back on track.”
Appointments for veterans and staff will be available at the following COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the state:
Great Falls
• 514 second doses will be administered on Tuesday, March 9
Miles City
• 105 second doses will be administered on Tuesday, March 9
Billings
• 200 first doses will be administered on Thursday, March 11
• 211 second doses will be administered on Friday, March 12
Fort Harrison
• 10 first doses will be administered on Thursday, March 11
• 200 first doses and 210 second doses will be administered on Friday, March 12
Glasgow
• 100 first doses will be administered on Thursday, March 11
Missoula
• 519 second doses will be administered on Saturday, March 13
Vaccinations are available by appointment only for eligible and enrolled veterans. If a Montana veteran is not enrolled in VHA health care, they are encouraged to call (877) 468-8387 and select Option four to find out if they are eligible.
Last week, Sen. Tester said he secured billions in the COVID-19 relief package to vaccinate, support and protect veterans in Montana and across the country. This included $14.5 billion for VA to provide health care services and related support to eligible veterans, including COVID-19 vaccine distribution, expanded mental health care, enhanced telehealth capabilities, extended support for veterans who are homeless or in danger of becoming homeless, and PPE and supplies for clinical employees.