Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 194 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IDAHO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL IDAHO LEMHI IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA DEER LODGE GRANITE MISSOULA POWELL RAVALLI SILVER BOW THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANACONDA, BAKER, BELL CROSSING, BLOSSBURG, BROCK CREEK, CARMEN, COBALT, CRACKERVILLE, DEER LODGE, DIVIDE, ELLISTON, FINN, FISHTRAP, FLORENCE, GARRISON, GIBBONSVILLE, GRANTSDALE, GREGSON HOT SPRINGS, HAMILTON, LEESBURG, LOST CREEK, MAXVILLE, MELROSE, MISSOULA, NORTH FORK, OPPORTUNITY, PHILIPSBURG, PORTERS CORNER, PRINCETON, QUIGLEY, RACETRACK, RAMSAY, SALMON, SILVER BOW, SKALKAHO PASS, STEVENSVILLE, WEST VALLEY, AND WOODSIDE.

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA MT HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA AFFECTING MISSOULA COUNTY. FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER...INCLUDING ABOVE MISSOULA...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA. * FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE THIS EVENING AND MAY APPROACH 10.5 FEET FRIDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL SLOWLY START TO FALL FRIDAY AFTERNOON, BUT REMAIN ABOVE FLOOD STAGE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * IMPACT...AT 8.0 FEET, FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER IS POSSIBLE. FLOOD WATERS BEGIN TO FLOOD STREETS IN THE ORCHARD HOMES AREA, SPECIFICALLY THE NORTH END OF TOWER STREET INCLUDING KEHRWALD DRIVE. &&

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA MT HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WATCH FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... BITTERROOT RIVER NEAR DARBY AFFECTING RAVALLI COUNTY. BITTERROOT RIVER NEAR MISSOULA AFFECTING MISSOULA COUNTY. BITTERROOT RIVER AT BELL CROSSING NEAR VICTOR AFFECTING RAVALLI COUNTY. ...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA MT HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WATCH FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN IDAHO... SOUTH FORK CLEARWATER RIVER AT STITES AFFECTING IDAHO COUNTY. .THE COMBINATION OF SNOWMELT AND WIDESPREAD RAINFALL WILL CAUSE RISES TO MAINSTEM RIVERS. . FOR THE BITTERROOT RIVER...INCLUDING NEAR DARBY, AT BELL CROSSING NEAR VICTOR, NEAR MISSOULA...FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. FOR THE CLEARWATER RIVER...INCLUDING AT STITES...FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR THE BITTERROOT RIVER NEAR MISSOULA. * FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO SATURDAY MORNING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 11.0 FEET. * FORECAST...FLOOD STAGE MAY BE REACHED TOMORROW EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 11.0 FEET, FLOODING TO LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER IS POSSIBLE. &&

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MDT /3 PM PDT/ THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS EXPANDED THE * FLOOD WATCH FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS, BITTERROOT/SAPPHIRE MOUNTAINS AND MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * FROM 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAINFALL WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS IN THE HIGHER TERRAIN WILL CAUSE RISES TO SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND MAINSTEM RIVERS. MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL PRODUCE AREAS OF HEAVY RAINFALL LATER THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CONTINUE WEDNESDAY AS SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS REDEVELOP. FLOODING IS POSSIBLE FOR AREAS ALONG SMALL STREAMS AND CREEKS AND IN LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&