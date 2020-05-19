MISSOULA - The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many peoples lives and everyone seems to find their own way of handling things. For one Missoula woman, she closed a daycare and shifted her focus to selling handmade masks nationwide.
"I just figured I would have a lot of time on my hands to do some projects that I had to do then when I saw a lot of hospitals were asking for masks I started a group on Facebook 'Crafters Against COVID-19 Missoula' and I started donating fabric and masks," Vida Anderson said.
She made and donated more than 4,000 masks to local hospitals, then folks were asking to buy them and her online store took off.
"It was kinda crazy for 20 days straight we sewed for 14 hours a day we woke up went straight down stairs till we were exhausted and went to bed," Anderson said.
The more masks she made the more creative she got.
"I just started going into my vintage collection of fabrics and naming them fun names like Mrs. Maisel's day dress, and people seemed to really like them," Anderson said.
Other masks like "Gerda's Butterflies" have a deeper meaning. The fabric is dedicated to a woman Anderson saw on the news in New York who survived living in a concentration camp and beat breast cancer but died of COVID-19.
"It really touched me, my grandma died last year and my mom my grandmother and I had a thing about butterflies so I thought it would be nice to dedicate a mask to this woman," Anderson said, "I reached out to her family on Facebook and they thought it was a good idea so part of the proceeds will go to her favorite charity, the hospital that helped her overcome breast cancer."
So whether you are supporting a cause or just in need of a mask Anderson says your mask should fit more than just your face.
"Nobody wants to wear a mask its not a fun thing to do," Anderson said. "They are not always pretty, so I figured if you have to wear a mask it should reflects you and your personality and things that you like and what better way to do that than through the fabrics you choose."
You can also find Anderson and her masks at the Clark Fork River Market this weekend. Masks are required at the market so if you don't have one yet you can find her booth near the Pattee Street entrance.