HELENA - Most of Montana is in Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations Major General Matthew Quinn announced, and the state will continue to receive 13,000 first vaccine doses plus the required second doses each week.
In a press conference Friday, Governor Greg Gianforte gave an update on vaccine distribution in the Treasure State, and encouraged Montanans to get the vaccine.
“The light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter, but as I said before, we are not out of the woods yet,” Gianforte said. “We must continue to take proactive, precautionary steps to limit the spread of the virus. This includes wearing a mask. I wear one and I encourage all Montanans to do the same. I also encourage all Montanans to get the vaccine, which is safe and effective.”
As of Jan. 22, nearly 73,000 vaccine doses have been administered to Montanans, with almost 14,000 Montanans fully immunized according to Gianforte.
By the end of January, Gianforte says nearly all residents and staff at nursing homes and long-term care facilities will have received their first vaccine and will be scheduled for a second.
In addition, about 13 percent of tribal communities have been vaccinated, with more doses on the way.
“Unfortunately, not everyone in Phase 1B can get vaccinated as quickly as we would like,” Gianforte said. “We are doing the best we can with the limited supply we receive through the federal government each week.”
It was also announced that the state is ready and prepared to administer more vaccinations, but we need more doses.
According to Gianforte, the state will continue to get 13,500 new COVID-19 vaccines each week, and that they expect that number to go up over time as supply chains ramp up.
As many wait for their chance to receive the vaccine, those who are eligible under the current phase are being asked to check their local health department’s website or social media to see the process to receive the vaccine.
Major General Matthew Quinn says they are not tracking wastage of the COVID-19 vaccine, and that they are encouraging counties and hospitals to utilize the vaccine and to get any left over doses into other people’s arms.
You can watch the full press conference here: