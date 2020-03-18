HELENA- The Montana Motor Vehicle Division is making some changes in response to the coronavirus, and Attorney General Tim Fox and his staff are working with the governor’s office to extend driver’s license expiration dates.
According to a release from Attorney General Tim Fox's office, changes being made by the State Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) include:
- Attorney General Tim Fox is working with the governor’s office to extend driver’s license expiration dates
- Driving tests are being suspended for 30 days
- The number of customers in the driver license waiting area will be limited
- The Helena driver’s license office will be temporarily moved
The release says Fox and his staff are working with the governor’s office to extend the expiration date of all driver’s licenses due to expire in March, April or May of 2020. The renewal deadline will be extended by 90 days.
The release notes that the extension may not prevent a person from being cited by a law enforcement agency in another state.
All Class D, non-commercial, driving tests will be suspended for 30 days starting March 18. The MVD will reassess the suspension in mid-April and determine if testing can resume on a full or limited basis.
Starting March 18 MVD is also limiting the number of people in each MVD waiting area in order to help address social distancing concerns. Customers who enter a full waiting room can give their phone number to staff and asked to be called when it is their turn for service.
The Helena driver’s license office will also be moving temporarily since the station is located at AAA and AAA is closing temporarily to the public. The MVD is moving the office to the Scott Hart Building at 302 N Roberts St.