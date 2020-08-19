Mountain Line launches concert bus series for local artists

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MONIQUE CASBEER, A 60-YEAR-OLD, WHITE FEMALE, GRAY HAIR, BLUE EYES, 5 FOOT 7, 170 POUNDS. MONIQUE WAS LAST SEEN ON AUGUST 17TH WEARING BEIGE SHORTS AND A PINK SHIRT, SHE WAS LEAVING ST PATRICKS HOSPITAL BUT HAS NOT RETURNED HOME. IT IS BELIEVED SHE IS ON FOOT AND IN THE MISSOULA AREA. MONIQUE HAS BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH A MENTAL HEALTH ISSUE AND DOES NOT HAVE HER MEDICATION. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER MENTAL HEALTH AND PHYSICAL SAFETY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT MONIQUE PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406 552-6300 OR CALL 9 1 1. THANK YOU.