MISSOULA - The Mountain Line is making temporary adjustments to their operation beginning Wednesday due to concerns of the spread of coronavirus.
They are increasing Route 2's regularity and temporarily pausing Route 1's services to expand social distancing.
Route 2 will come to stops every half hour while adding more buses to the route and Route 1 passengers can still catch Routes 6, 7 and 12.
“We are asking all riders to limit their trips to essential travel only. This includes trips to the grocery store, pharmacy, non-COVID-19-related medical appointments and work,” said Mountain Line General Manager, Corey Aldridge. "We’ve continued to see a sharp decline in ridership, which means people are listening, and now we’re doing all we can to further protect those riders who truly depend on our essential service.”
In a release, Mountain Line asks all passengers to wear masks or some type of fabric to cover their nose and mouths while on the bus. They also ask passengers to not enter buses holding more than 10 people if their schedule allows.
For the most current updated information on bus scheduling, visit Mountain Line's website.