HELENA - The Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (MSPOA) wrote a letter to Governor Steve Bullock Sept. 18 about confronting the issues with jail overcrowding and the wrong use of the Department of Corrections Department Commitment amid COVID-19.
The following is the letter from MSPOA to Gov. Bullock:
Honorable Governor Bullock:
On behalf of the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association and the thirty-eight Sheriffs who operate local detention facilities, we are writing in hopes we can collectively address the issue of jail overcrowding and the misuse of the Department of Corrections Commitment process. This is a long-standing problem that has been exacerbated by COVID-19.
As you know, Montana is the only state in the nation that has a DOC Commit as a sentencing option. With the creation of the DOC commit, Montana led the way to ensure sentenced offenders were expediently transferred to the right placement, at the right time and with as little trauma as possible. Department of Corrections administrators, criminal justice stakeholders and legislators acknowledged that sending every offender to the Montana State Prison for classification slowed down the procedure of processing inmates and placing them in the appropriate setting.
Unfortunately the DOC Commit has been bastardized over the years and has resulted in a backlog of DOC holds in local detention facilities and long delays in getting offenders into the appropriate DOC placements, be that a community treatment bed, a specialty program such as MASC and WATCh or the Montana State Prison.
The DOC Commit has become a means for the state to save money and pass on the financial burden of inmates sentenced to the State to the local detention facilities and county taxpayers. As you know, the rate of reimbursement from the state to local detention facilities is capped at $69.31 per day, per inmate. This does not cover the actual expenses, which results in counties subsidizing the remainder of the costs to hold DOC commits and manage their care, welfare and safety. The rate at the Montana State Prison is between $80 and $90 per inmate, per day and the costs are even higher at treatment programs.
The financial burden is only one aspect of this challenge. The other, and arguably more important facet, is the human toll. Local jails were designed as pre-sentence, temporary holding facilities. They were not designed to hold offenders post-adjudication for an extended period of time. Detention facilities do not have the space, funding, or capacity to offer much needed treatment, programing and services for offenders. Yet, local detention facilities are housing offenders sentenced to the DOC for longer and longer periods of time. It is not uncommon for a Sheriff to discharge an offender directly out of the county jail after the offender has served his or her entire DOC sentence in the local detention facility. This is simply unacceptable. As of June 1 in FY 2020, there were more DOC Commits in county jails pending placement than there were in a prerelease center or a treatment facility.
Sheriffs in the state have been asking for relief and cooperation with the Montana Department of Corrections for years. It has largely fallen on deaf ears. With overcrowded facilities, COVID-19 presents an especially volatile situation. Sheriffs and Detention Commanders relied upon CDC guidance and best practices from nationally recognized jail associations to mitigate and manage COVID-19 within their secure facilities. However, precautionary measures could not account for or alleviate the overcrowded conditions. The result is COVID-19 outbreaks within local detention facilities, such as the Cascade and Yellowstone County Detention Facilities. Despite efforts in the Cascade and Yellowstone facilities and other jails, overcrowding is overcrowding and there is only so much space for inmates. Additionally, local detention centers do not have the discretion to close their jails; they must continue to operate in as safe a manner as possible despite other events occurring, such as a public health crisis.
Not all local jails are created equally. Some have more funding, available programming and space. For those particular detention facilities with available beds, the Sheriff should have the sole discretion to house DOC commits for an extended time.
We respectfully ask the State of Montana and the Department of Corrections to manage their inmate population without balancing the fiscal needs of the state and the inmate population on the backs of local detention facilities. The Department of Corrections continually ignores the needs, risks, and impacts at the local detention facility level in order to meet their financial and programmatic objectives. This is the antithesis of a productive and collaborative partnership.
DOC communicated with MSPOA at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, but communication is not the same as cooperation and collaboration. MSPOA made a clear and articulate request for DOC not to systemically and unilaterally halt transfers because we knew it would negatively impact local detention facilities both monetarily and in terms of safety inside the facilities. Unfortunately that request was ignored and the result has been outbreaks in local detention facilities.
We welcome the opportunity to talk about realistic and viable solutions to ensure the DOC Commit process is used appropriately, offenders are not held in local detention facilities for an extended period of time, inmates receive the treatment and services as ordered by the court, jails have capacity to manage the non-DOC offenders in their jurisdictions, and local detention facilities are not the placement of first resort in order to save the state money. Please respond and let’s start working on a resolution together.
Sincerely,
Allen Fulton, Rosebud County Sheriff, MSPOA President
The following is Gov. Bullock's response to MSPOA:
Dear MSPOA Members:
First, on behalf of the state, thank you for your leadership and commitment to public safety. Many of you and your deputies are on the frontline of this pandemic and I truly appreciate the hard work and sacrifices you and your department have made during this time. I share your concerns about the impacts of COVID-19 to our county jail and state prison systems. My administration recognizes we are partners in dealing with this pandemic and I appreciate the hard work done both at a county level and the state level to mitigate this disease and outbreaks in our facilities. We will continue to work with you to take the most appropriate and safe steps to protect both the inmates and those whose job it is to safely and effectively run our jails and correctional facilities.
Since day one of this pandemic, the Montana Department of Corrections’ response to the crisis has been guided by the Center for Disease Control, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, local health departments, and its own clinical services staff. When the department has limited the transport of offenders it has done so at the advice and guidance of medical and public health officials to mitigate further spread among state inmate populations.
Prior to COVID-19, the department had cut in half the number of offenders being held in county jails from nearly 500 on any given day five years ago, to an average of about 220. As you are aware, the daily reimbursement rate is set by the legislature and requires statutory change to increase.
Throughout this pandemic, the department has continued to transport offenders from local jails to its facilities as quickly and safely as possible. At times, we have suspended transport from communities with outbreaks in their detention facilities in consultation with health officials. Our ability to continue transport from facilities with active outbreaks is limited by the number of quarantine beds the department has available. Recognizing the strain this places on our local partners, the department is actively exploring other avenues to address its quarantine needs, and we stand ready to assist Montana sheriffs in any way feasible.
Our public health officials have counseled the best way to keep COVID-19 out of congregate care facilities is to take the public health precautions necessary to contain the spread in our communities. As we’ve discussed previously, as leaders in your community, your voice matters in encouraging people to wear masks, maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings.
These practices are all critical both inside and outside your facilities to mitigate the spread of the virus. Analysis by state epidemiologists shows that staff were the initial source of more than 50% of the outbreaks in detention centers.
I hope we can be united in purpose to control the spread of COVID-19 and protect our communities. I have attached a document received from the White House yesterday that encourages states to issue fines for failure to wear masks in areas of high transmission. While I am not encouraging MSPOA to adopt this enforcement approach, the White House recommendations reinforce that if we are going to limit transmission in our communities and detention centers, we all need to be doing more.
Thank you again for raising the concerns, which we all share and have been working to address during this pandemic. I have directed Director Michael to continue to execute the department’s plan to get more of the state’s prisoners to our state facilities in a safe manner, particularly from those counties that are seeing outbreaks in their jails. I know several of you have my cell phone and I encourage you to give me a call as you have concerns or need resources to address the pandemic.
Sincerely,
STEVE BULLOCK
Governor
The following is a response from Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter in a media release courtesy of the Cascade County Sheriff's Office:
As most of you know, I have been asking DOC to work with my office and to transfer their inmates to their sentenced facility. The State of Montana has refused this request.
I was anticipating this issue when COVID-19 first hit our state and District Court Judge Elizabeth Best wrote a brief suggesting that the DOC was wrong to warehouse their inmates in my facility.
The DOC took this issue to the Montana Supreme Court and the Court sided with DOC. Local communities continue to bear a substantial burden.
I stand by my request that the DOC work with us to reduce overcrowding and the burden it places on our facility.
The County Attorney’s Office and the Eighth Judicial Court continue to fulfill their statutory obligations and adjudicate more DOC inmates. We continue to fulfill our obligation to house these inmates.
However, overcrowding significantly impacts our ability to safely manage our facility.
To help remedy the situation, I reached out to the Sheriffs of Montana. The Sheriffs of Montana that have stepped up to assist me by taking my DOC inmates into their facilities to help me make room.
This is not a permanent solution. I will continue to stand ready to work with DOC to seek a permanent solution that reduces overcrowding and helps us safely manage our facility.
I am thankful that the Sheriffs of Montana have worked proactively and collaboratively to assist Cascade County.
Please see the Montana Sheriff’s and Peace Officer’s letter to the Governor and Governor Bullock’s response.
Sheriff Jesse Slaughter