BOZEMAN - In April, political scientists at Montana State University conducted a poll in Montana asking people their opinions on how they feel their local, state and federal government responded to the pandemic.
The poll was also conducted in Colorado, North Dakota and Utah.
According to a release from MSU, the poll collected data from more than 2,000 people, more than 700 from Montana from April 10 to 27 during Governor Steve Bullock's shelter-in-place order. Poll data shows that the majority of people from all four states gave their local governments high praise in their action regarding the pandemic.
According to an MSU political science professor, David C.W. Parker, heavy media coverage had to do with the public's high approval of the governor's response efforts.
“In every state, a large majority of people approve of the job their governor is doing to manage the coronavirus crisis,” Parker said in the release.
Approximately 65 to 80 percent of people in all four states agree with their state and local government's response measures to the coronavirus.
When it comes down to people's opinions on the federal government's response efforts, the data depended on political party affiliations with 30 percent throughout three states, 45 percent in Colorado, expressing the federal government did a poor job in responding.
“This breaks predictably along party lines, with Republicans generally believing the federal government has done about the right amount while Democrats are more likely to say not enough has been done,” Parker said. Data from Independants landed somewhere in between in Montana, according to Parker.
Parker says in the release the heavy media attention could influence the 2020 November elections. Governor Bullock is running for the senate seat against incumbent Steve Daines. Poll data shows 47 percent are backing Bullock, 40 percent are backing Daines, while seven percent are unsure.
Montana participants were also asked who they are supporting in the presidential race.
On the federal level, more than half of Montanans reported they agree with President Donald Trump's action against the coronavirus, while approximately 40 percent said they disagree. According to the release, 45 percent of Montanans reported they are backing Trump, 40 percent reported they are backing Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, 10 percent reported they are backing a different candidate and five percent said they are unsure.