BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University is suggesting vaccinated and unvaccinated staff and students wear a mask indoors on campus due to the rise in the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.
The following is a letter to the MSU Community from MSU President Waded Cruzado:
Dear MSU Community,
Given the elevated rate of transmission of COVID-19 and its variants in our community, Montana State University is recommending that all individuals -- vaccinated or not -- wear face masks or coverings indoors on campus.
This recommendation aligns with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued last week, which encourages face masks indoors in places with "substantial" or "high" transmission rates, such as Gallatin County.
Masks are an effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the best thing we can all do to protect ourselves, our families, friends and community is to get vaccinated against COVID-19. MSU offers free vaccinations to students, faculty and staff at our Bobcat Vaccine Clinic. Find more information and schedule an appointment at montana.edu/covidvaccine.
Sincerely,
Waded Cruzado
President, Montana State University