As part of the President’s National Month of Action to get more people vaccinated by July 4, several Albertsons and Safeway Pharmacies in Montana will hold extended hours on Friday evenings in June.
Beginning Friday, June 11, area Albertsons and Safeway Pharmacies listed below will stay open until 10 p.m., to conduct special vaccine clinics, according to a release.
The extended hours will help ensure that those with less flexible work hours have the opportunity to get vaccinated at times convenient to them. No appointment is necessary and customers who are vaccinated during the special Friday extended hours will receive a 20% off coupon on their groceries.
The following Albertsons and Safeway Pharmacies will offer the extended hours until 10 p.m. on June 11, 18 and 25:
6999 Jackrabbit Lane Belgrade
3137 Grand Avenue Billings
670 Main Street Billings
2250 10th Avenue South Great Falls
3151 N. Montana Ave. Helena
1003 E. Broadway St. Missoula
2230 N. Reserve St. Missoula
6580 Highway 93 South Whitefish
To schedule an appointment or locate a pharmacy with extended hours, you can visit: www.albertsons.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html.