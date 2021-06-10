Albertsons in Livingston to re-open Wednesday
As part of the President’s National Month of Action to get more people vaccinated by July 4, several Albertsons and Safeway Pharmacies in Montana will hold extended hours on Friday evenings in June.

Beginning Friday, June 11, area Albertsons and Safeway Pharmacies listed below will stay open until 10 p.m., to conduct special vaccine clinics, according to a release.

The extended hours will help ensure that those with less flexible work hours have the opportunity to get vaccinated at times convenient to them. No appointment is necessary and customers who are vaccinated during the special Friday extended hours will receive a 20% off coupon on their groceries.

The following Albertsons and Safeway Pharmacies will offer the extended hours until 10 p.m. on June 11, 18 and 25:

6999 Jackrabbit Lane              Belgrade

3137 Grand Avenue                Billings

670 Main Street                      Billings

2250 10th Avenue South         Great Falls

3151 N. Montana Ave.             Helena

1003 E. Broadway St.              Missoula

2230 N. Reserve St.                Missoula

6580 Highway 93 South          Whitefish       

To schedule an appointment or locate a pharmacy with extended hours, you can visit: www.albertsons.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html.

