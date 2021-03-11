MONTANA - Several Montana health organizations have written a letter to Montana school leaders to encourage the continued universal use of masks, as part of the recommended measures by the CDC for school environments.
The Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Montana Association of School Nurses, Association of Montana Public Health Officials, Montana Academy of Family Physicians and Montana Public Health Association have collaborated to make this recommendation.
“Short of vaccination, masking is one of the most effective measures we have to prevent the spread of the virus,” Erica Harp, school nurse and president of the Montana Association of School Nurses, said. “Again and again, studies come out to show how strong the impacts are of universal masking on transmission. We support fully aligning with the CDC recommendations.”
Although the COVID vaccine is reaching many more Montana teachers this week, there are no vaccines currently approved for children under 16, and it is not clear when they will be available for this age group. Alaska recently became the first state to vaccinate teenagers between 16 and 18 years of age.
“Our biggest goal is to have kids in school, safely. We want to keep schools open, and to do that, we have to do our best to keep kids from getting sick and having to quarantine,” Dr. David Higgins, a pediatrician in Billings, said.
Recently, Montana school boards have struggled with the question of what to do with masking. On Feb 17, the Bigfork School District Board of Trustees rescinded a mask mandate. In Laurel, a mask mandate was removed, then reinstated. A school board meeting in Kalispell on Feb. 24 became heated before ultimately deciding to keep the mandate. The Swan River School in Bigfork took a different tactic: Starting March 9, teachers can decide whether or not students in classrooms have to wear masks for a month, after which it is up to individual students.
“We know that school boards are doing their best to sort through this issue, and we just really want to tell them that the consensus of health professionals in Montana is that masking, distancing and hand hygiene are going to be key to successful and safe in-person school,” Dr. John Cole, Kalispell pediatrician and president of the MTAAP, said. “Governor Gianforte has also indicated that he hopes schools will follow CDC guidelines, and we really support that until we no longer have community transmission of this virus.”
You can read the full letter below: