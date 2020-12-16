MISSOULA, Mont. - As the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are being given to the state's frontline healthcare workers, one Montana journalist spoke with Anchor Angela Marshall about her journey as a test subject for science.

Jackie Coffin said that she became a COVID-19 vaccine trial participant in the hopes of helping the community we all call "Montana."

In full disclosure, Coffin used to work for ABC FOX Montana and now she's the News and Public Affairs Producer for Montana PBS.

She told Marshall that she was willing to do whatever it takes to get the story out there.

"It's certainly deeper than I've ever gone into a story before, actually putting my body into it," Coffin said.

Coffin said she was motivated to lend her arm, really, her body, as research for her own TV news story. So she got the first dose on Sept. 6, despite concerns.

"I thought that COVID is more deadly and dangerous than potentially a vaccine could be, or the side effects of the vaccine. In that, if it's really hitting Stage three trials, which is human testing, that they probably eliminated the scariest risks," she said.

Coffin said that it's a double-blind, one-to-one placebo controlled study. So there's a 50/50 chance she got either the actual vaccine or a saltwater placebo. And neither she nor her doctor know which went into her arm.

"The first day that I got the first injection of the vaccine or the placebo, whichever I got, I got a small rash on my arm. I can't exactly say that it was caused by the injection, but I don't know."

Because this vaccine requires a booster, she got a second injection three weeks later.

In total, Coffin said she has to make six doctor's office visits over the next two years. Along with this, she has to check in with her medical team through an app weekly.

"Just one month after getting the booster Jackie told me that she was hit with the coronavirus. And her case: unique," Marshall said. "In fact, she was one of 94 vaccine trial participants, out of the nearly 45,000 in five different countries, who contracted the virus. Its data released from Pfizer that shows the vaccine is 90% effective."

"I just assumed that I got the placebo because I got the virus. And I mentioned that to one of my nurses and she said, 'Not necessarily.' She said, 'Maybe you were just exposed to COVID in too close of proximity of getting this vaccine.'"

At no time was Coffin injected with COVID.

And here's why:

The Pfizer COVID vaccine is not like the flu shot.

When you get the flu shot, the vaccine contains a dead or weakened strain of the previous year's virus to strengthen your immune system to fight it.

The Pfizer COVID vaccine has no strains of the coronavirus.

The immunization tricks your body into thinking you already have the virus, so your body begins to develop antibodies against it.

"They said that we're really sorry that this has happened to you, but if you want a silver lining, it's really important that it did. It contributes a lot to science that it did."

And that contribution?

Learning more about how long it takes the human body to develop antibodies to fight COVID and how much vaccine is enough.

"This virus has devastated so many lives and I think that all of us miss being able to go back to the social events that we love... And we really can't get back to that point in our lives as a society safely without a vaccine, amongst other measures."

******

Coffin expects to find out in January whether she received the actual COVID-19 vaccine or the placebo.

This process of "unblinding" the study would then allow people who received the placebo to then get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Coffin is set to reveal her story, "Montana's Search for the Cure," Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. on Montana PBS.