HELENA - The Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) said Wednesday they are requesting state and federal governments to grant local schools with adaptability amid coronavirus.
"The OPI is committed to providing every possible support to our students," Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen said Wednesday in a release. "I am advocating that state and federal leaders provide certainty to local communities as we look ahead to school doors opening again."
The OPI gathered Montana educational leaders in a conference call on Wednesday giving updates and letting them voice their questions and concerns, according to the release. The release says the educational leaders voiced the need for the accommodations.
The OPl made the following requests to the Governor and Board of Public Education:
- Ensure schools will not have to compensate for the hours lost
- Repay schools to provide food, educational necessities and transportation resources to students
- Exempt schools from finishing standardized assessment requirements
The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted the OPI's waiver to provide qualified districts with food accommodations, like off-site meal locations and take-out lunch options.
"I urge the OPI’s state and federal partners to give our local schools maximum flexibility to serve the needs of their students and teachers in these extraordinary times while also protecting their health and safety," Arntzen said in the release.
The release says the OPI will make a request U.S. Department of Education this week.