The Montana Commissioner of Higher Education announced Friday campuses across the Montana University System are to postpone or cancel their spring 2020 graduation ceremonies due to coronavirus concerns.
 
Montana State University in Bozeman and MSU Billings are postponing their ceremonies until the end of fall semester 2020. Whereas, the University of Montana says they plan to postpone their ceremony until September or October. They also say they will have smaller ceremonies in larger cities such as Portland and Spokane, as well as smaller cities like Browning and Havre, to take place in late summer or early fall.   
 
The following is a letter to the MSU community from university president Waded Cruzado:
 
"Dear MSU Community,
 
This morning, the Commissioner of Higher Education, Clayton Christian, notified campuses that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Montana University System will not be able to hold large-scale, university-wide commencement ceremonies on their previously planned dates.
 
While the decision does not come as a surprise, given executive orders at the federal and state levels limiting the size of gatherings, encouraging social distance and stay-at-home practices, it is nevertheless a sad confirmation of what we were anticipating.
 
Graduations are special ceremonies that celebrate a very important milestone in the lives of people who have had the fortunate opportunity to seek a higher education diploma. Lest we forget, even today, just a small percentage of the world's population has access to a college education.
 
Why do we have commencement ceremonies at Montana State University? Graduations are a symbol of why we exist as institutions of higher education: They mark the moment when we give a student a ticket to success in life. We love graduations at Montana State University and, as evidence of it, over the years we have invested a considerable amount of time and creativity to make sure that our graduation ceremonies are among the best on the planet.
 
We take pride in our graduations at Montana State University because we believe deeply in the transformation that occurs from the moment we welcome our students as freshmen up to the glorious moment when they are about to "commence" a new chapter in their life: from the young men and women who first entered our campus, to the instant when we send them out to the world as competent professionals, committed citizens and happy and healthy human beings.
 
We know that the transformation has occurred, even if, for the time being, we cannot celebrate together. Because Montana State University's graduation is predicated on the conviction that the best days are still ahead of us, we want to ensure that we commemorate the Class of 2020 (the largest class in the history of Montana State University!) in very special ways.
 
In determining the best manner to honor our future graduates, first and foremost we have kept in mind that this occasion is about OUR STUDENTS. We will send more detailed information directly to the members of the MSU Spring Class of 2020, but for now, I am glad the announce the following details:
  • Every graduating student of the MSU Spring Class of 2020 will receive a personalized invitation to join us for the MSU Winter 2020 Commencement ceremony, to be celebrated on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. In honor of our graduating students, we will hold two ceremonies, observing the same schedule that we had scheduled for the month of May. We will have the pomp and circumstance that such an occasion warrants and, of course, names of the MSU Spring Class of 2020 will appear in the printed program. It will be an outstanding celebration and we want you to be part of it!
  • Every graduating student of the MSU Spring Class of 2020 will receive a personalized invitation from their respective dean for a fabulous Virtual MSU College Celebration, to be held remotely the second week of May. This will be a unique celebration in which each of our graduating students will join their peers, faculty members and staff in a special way. Please stay tuned for more details on these ceremonies. A full schedule of celebration events will soon be available at this link.
  • Every graduating student of the MSU Spring Class of 2020 will receive a celebratory MSU Spring 2020 Commencement in a Box. This wonderful treasure chest will include the MSU diploma cover, a unique Blue-and-Gold tassel exclusively designed for the members of this class, MSU balloons for graduates' own "balloon drop" moment, and other surprises. In culmination, just like every MSU graduate in the past, MSU Spring Class of 2020 graduates will also proudly receive their diploma in a separate mailing.
We have many exciting ideas involving social media, sharing of photographs, and other memorable initiatives to mark this MSU Spring Class of 2020 for what it is: a historic and unforgettable group of extraordinary individuals.
 
For now, I want you to know that we are immensely proud of every member of the MSU Spring Class of 2020. This profound sense of admiration extends to the faculty and staff who prepared them as well as to the to the parents, grandparents, siblings, spouses, relatives and friends who also made this accomplishment happen. They all deserve a standing ovation!
 
We are Bobcats. We know how to power through adversity to moments of precious opportunity. We know that, in the end, what matters the most -- the only things that really matter -- is our people, our families and our profound sense of community.
 
We love our MSU Class of May 2020! GO 'CATS, GO!
 
Please stay safe and healthy.
 
Sincerely,
Waded Cruzado
President, Montana State University"
 
The following is a release from UM:

 "As the worldwide coronavirus pandemic continues, the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education has canceled all in-person spring commencement ceremonies in the Montana University System.

Following this directive, the University of Montana will not host its traditional in-person graduation ceremonies scheduled for Saturday, May 9.

'We as a University share in the disappointment of our graduates and their families,' UM President Seth Bodnar said. 'Commencement is a special day to celebrate the culmination of academic and personal achievements and is a hallowed occasion on our campus, marked by our students, faculty and staff.'

Bodnar said UM is developing options to help graduates and their families 'celebrate now and later in Grizzly style.' Graduates will be surveyed for their input and ideas about how to make up for missing this treasured rite of passage. Some proposed plans are:

  • commemorating May 9 with a video highlighting students and the people, places and programs that UM special.

  • inviting spring graduates and their families back to campus in September or October for an in-person Commencement.

  • bringing Commencement to graduates by hosting ceremonies in population centers like Seattle, Portland and Spokane, as well as smaller towns such as Havre and Browning. These smaller ceremonies would take place in late summer or early fall.

'We appreciate the University giving students an opportunity to provide feedback for how we can try making up for the loss of Commencement,' said Abbigail Belcher, president of the Associated Students of UM and herself a graduating senior. 'We are in a time of disruption, and I think what we come up with might be especially memorable and meaningful for our class.'

Students who already rented graduation regalia will receive full refunds. Diplomas will be mailed to the address on each student’s graduation application. UM will communicate extensively with its graduating students to ensure their needs are met in regards to Commencement.

Graduating students also may be invited to participate in smaller, more intimate Commencement ceremonies – possibly online – hosted by individual academic units.

'Again, we understand this is not the way any of us wanted to mark such a momentous occasion,' Bodnar said. 'However we will ensure our graduates are honored in ways that represent the Grizzly spirit.'"

The following is a release from MSU Billings: 

"Montana State University Billings is postponing commencement scheduled for spring 2020 semester. This is in alignment with a decision made collectively by the Montana University System, and with clear guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discouraging travel and large gatherings.

The spring 2020 commencement is postponed until the end of fall 2020 semester, on December 19, 2020. Postponement includes all graduation events, college convocations and campus-wide commencement.

The rescheduled commencement ceremony will take place on the MSU Billings university campus. Commencement is being brought to campus to help provide a greater sense of school spirit and unity. City College will continue to hold their own ceremony and details will be forthcoming.

Commencement is one of the most important events held at colleges and universities across the state and nation. It is a time when students, parents, family members, faculty, and staff celebrate the achievements of graduates. In these unprecedented times, this decision was made with the health and well-being of all members of the MSU Billings community in mind.

'I know this is disappointing to us all, but especially our students, their families and loved ones, who were looking forward to celebrating this incredible milestone at the end of this semester,' commented Chancellor Dan Edelman. 'We take comfort knowing that in these uncertain times that our graduates are leading us into the future. We appreciate your understanding and commitment to unite as a community and nation to support our collective efforts to protect those most vulnerable to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.'"

