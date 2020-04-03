- Every graduating student of the MSU Spring Class of 2020 will receive a personalized invitation to join us for the MSU Winter 2020 Commencement ceremony, to be celebrated on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. In honor of our graduating students, we will hold two ceremonies, observing the same schedule that we had scheduled for the month of May. We will have the pomp and circumstance that such an occasion warrants and, of course, names of the MSU Spring Class of 2020 will appear in the printed program. It will be an outstanding celebration and we want you to be part of it!
- Every graduating student of the MSU Spring Class of 2020 will receive a personalized invitation from their respective dean for a fabulous Virtual MSU College Celebration, to be held remotely the second week of May. This will be a unique celebration in which each of our graduating students will join their peers, faculty members and staff in a special way. Please stay tuned for more details on these ceremonies. A full schedule of celebration events will soon be available at this link.
- Every graduating student of the MSU Spring Class of 2020 will receive a celebratory MSU Spring 2020 Commencement in a Box. This wonderful treasure chest will include the MSU diploma cover, a unique Blue-and-Gold tassel exclusively designed for the members of this class, MSU balloons for graduates' own "balloon drop" moment, and other surprises. In culmination, just like every MSU graduate in the past, MSU Spring Class of 2020 graduates will also proudly receive their diploma in a separate mailing.
"As the worldwide coronavirus pandemic continues, the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education has canceled all in-person spring commencement ceremonies in the Montana University System.
Following this directive, the University of Montana will not host its traditional in-person graduation ceremonies scheduled for Saturday, May 9.
'We as a University share in the disappointment of our graduates and their families,' UM President Seth Bodnar said. 'Commencement is a special day to celebrate the culmination of academic and personal achievements and is a hallowed occasion on our campus, marked by our students, faculty and staff.'
Bodnar said UM is developing options to help graduates and their families 'celebrate now and later in Grizzly style.' Graduates will be surveyed for their input and ideas about how to make up for missing this treasured rite of passage. Some proposed plans are:
- commemorating May 9 with a video highlighting students and the people, places and programs that UM special.
- inviting spring graduates and their families back to campus in September or October for an in-person Commencement.
- bringing Commencement to graduates by hosting ceremonies in population centers like Seattle, Portland and Spokane, as well as smaller towns such as Havre and Browning. These smaller ceremonies would take place in late summer or early fall.
'We appreciate the University giving students an opportunity to provide feedback for how we can try making up for the loss of Commencement,' said Abbigail Belcher, president of the Associated Students of UM and herself a graduating senior. 'We are in a time of disruption, and I think what we come up with might be especially memorable and meaningful for our class.'
Students who already rented graduation regalia will receive full refunds. Diplomas will be mailed to the address on each student’s graduation application. UM will communicate extensively with its graduating students to ensure their needs are met in regards to Commencement.
Graduating students also may be invited to participate in smaller, more intimate Commencement ceremonies – possibly online – hosted by individual academic units.
'Again, we understand this is not the way any of us wanted to mark such a momentous occasion,' Bodnar said. 'However we will ensure our graduates are honored in ways that represent the Grizzly spirit.'"
The following is a release from MSU Billings:
"Montana State University Billings is postponing commencement scheduled for spring 2020 semester. This is in alignment with a decision made collectively by the Montana University System, and with clear guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discouraging travel and large gatherings.
The spring 2020 commencement is postponed until the end of fall 2020 semester, on December 19, 2020. Postponement includes all graduation events, college convocations and campus-wide commencement.
The rescheduled commencement ceremony will take place on the MSU Billings university campus. Commencement is being brought to campus to help provide a greater sense of school spirit and unity. City College will continue to hold their own ceremony and details will be forthcoming.
Commencement is one of the most important events held at colleges and universities across the state and nation. It is a time when students, parents, family members, faculty, and staff celebrate the achievements of graduates. In these unprecedented times, this decision was made with the health and well-being of all members of the MSU Billings community in mind.
'I know this is disappointing to us all, but especially our students, their families and loved ones, who were looking forward to celebrating this incredible milestone at the end of this semester,' commented Chancellor Dan Edelman. 'We take comfort knowing that in these uncertain times that our graduates are leading us into the future. We appreciate your understanding and commitment to unite as a community and nation to support our collective efforts to protect those most vulnerable to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.'"