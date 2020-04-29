MISSOULA - The Montana University System has launched the Healthy 2020 Fall Task Force to prepare campuses across the state for students' return fall semester.
The Healthy Fall 2020 Task Force is built of 12 members from campuses across the state and all of the recommendations and ideas that they come up with will be going through campus CEO's, the MUS board of regents, state-wide leaders, public health authorities and campus implementation teams.
The task force will combine public health protocols and factors of each unique campus across our state to make a plan on how to best open campuses from new protocol for student housing to athletics and everything in between.
"The highest hope and I think it's one that we can realize is to come back in the fall semester across all our campuses in Montana and make sure that we have health and safety as our first and foremost concern," said Brock Tessman, Healthy Fall 2020 Task Force chair. "But, honestly it's to bring about a new normal that in many ways may be even more enjoyable and higher quality than the old normal."
Tessman says the task force is looking into taking advantage of technology and looking at how using it can enhance classes. The Healthy Fall 2020 Task Force is meeting periodically throughout the spring and summer to work on a plan and will continue to meet as conditions evolve.
"This task force is not about whether to come back in the fall or not, it's about our plan to come back in the fall and how do we make it happen," said Tessman. "I want to be clear about that, our plan is to be back in the fall and the task force is just figuring out how we do it safely."