HELENA - Montana Governor Steve Bullock announced eight Montana Army National Guard Soldiers helped bring eight Montana residents back to the state Sunday after they were quarantined at an Air Force base in Georgia.
According to a release from The Office of the Governor, the eight Montana residents were on a cruise ship that had someone with COVID-19 on the ship.
The eight residents were brought back to the state by a federal aircraft, according to the release. The eight residents were not showing symptoms, however the DPHHS tested all of them once they landed in Helena on Sunday afternoon, according to the release.
The soldiers brought the eight residents to their homes by state vehicles in Wise River, Helena, Great Falls, Big Timber and Billings.
The release says the soldiers received in-depth preparation focusing on the virus before transferring them back. According to the release, the soldiers will decontaminate the vehicles and they will not use them again for an entire week.
The release also states the DPHHS will monitor the soldiers to make sure they are not contaminated.
“During these uncertain times, we must look out for one another and do all we can to ensure the health and safety of our fellow Montanans,” Governor Bullock said in the release. “I’m incredibly grateful to the Guard soldiers who answered their call to duty and took all safety precautions to ensure their health and the health of others in order to deliver these Montanans to their homes.”
Two residents are voluntarily staying at the Air Force base in Georgia, according to the release.