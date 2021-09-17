MISSOULA, Mont. - Twenty-four National Guard members are coming to Missoula to help ease the burden of staffing shortages in local hospitals.
The Missoula County's Office of Emergency Management team put in a request for help from the National Guard Friday morning at a press conference.
In addition, National Guard members will help with isolation and quarantining at the Sleepy Inn, which was just recently re-opened to house those who need to quarantine but don't have a place to do so.
The Missoula City-County Health Department Health Officer D'Shane Barnett said out of the 1200 new cases in Missoula, almost 20% are under 20 years old, and 20% are between 20-29 age group.
Missoula City-County Health Department officials said these numbers closely reflect the vaccine rates. Only 47% of those between 20-29 are vaccinated.
Barnett also pointed out that the reason they aren't putting out mask mandates and limits on events is because "anti-health state legislatures in the last legislative session" took away the health department's ability to do so.
Medical professionals from St. Pat's and Community Medical Center hospitals gave updates on dire situations occurring in local hospitals.
According to Community Medical Center officials, they have 20 COVID patients hospitalized, which is 1/3 of overall inpatients at the hospital. Eighty-five percent of those patients are unvaccinated, and 93% of COVID patients in the ICU with are unvaccinated.
According to Missoula Public Schools Superintendent Rob Watson, within the MCPS school district, they broke a record with 45 cases in just this week alone--the highest number of cases they've had in a week throughout the whole pandemic.
Health officials, MCPS officials and City/County officials all agree this data shows the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19, especially with the Delta Variant spreading throughout Missoula.